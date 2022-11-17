English
    Baid Finserv Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.38 crore, up 8.69% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Baid Finserv are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.38 crore in September 2022 up 8.69% from Rs. 12.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in September 2022 up 15.34% from Rs. 2.15 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.23 crore in September 2022 up 4.31% from Rs. 7.89 crore in September 2021.

    Baid Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.79 in September 2021.

    Baid Finserv shares closed at 18.90 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.83% returns over the last 6 months and 111.41% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.3812.8412.31
    Other Operating Income0.000.00--
    Total Income From Operations13.3812.8412.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.000.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.371.501.54
    Depreciation0.090.090.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.291.560.90
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.493.272.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.146.427.79
    Other Income--0.930.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.147.347.82
    Interest4.834.274.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.313.072.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.313.072.87
    Tax0.830.650.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.482.432.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.482.432.15
    Equity Share Capital24.0124.0112.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.270.361.79
    Diluted EPS0.270.361.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.270.361.79
    Diluted EPS0.270.361.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
