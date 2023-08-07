English
    Baid Finserv Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.60 crore, down 9.6% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Baid Finserv are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.60 crore in June 2023 down 9.6% from Rs. 12.84 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2023 up 131.22% from Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.90 crore in June 2023 up 73.62% from Rs. 7.43 crore in June 2022.

    Baid Finserv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2022.

    Baid Finserv shares closed at 43.10 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.40% returns over the last 6 months

    Baid Finserv
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.5814.1712.84
    Other Operating Income2.021.010.00
    Total Income From Operations11.6015.1712.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.501.540.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.381.071.50
    Depreciation0.120.060.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.722.311.56
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.802.533.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.087.686.42
    Other Income6.70-0.060.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.787.627.34
    Interest5.294.034.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.503.593.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.503.593.07
    Tax1.890.920.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.612.672.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.612.672.43
    Equity Share Capital24.0124.0124.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.470.250.36
    Diluted EPS0.470.250.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.470.250.36
    Diluted EPS0.470.250.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Baid Finserv #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:22 am

