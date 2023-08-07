Baid Finserv Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.60 crore, down 9.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.60 crore in June 2023 down 9.6% from Rs. 12.84 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2023 up 131.22% from Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.90 crore in June 2023 up 73.62% from Rs. 7.43 crore in June 2022.

Baid Finserv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2022.

Baid Finserv shares closed at 43.10 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.40% returns over the last 6 months