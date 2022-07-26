 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Baid Finserv Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.84 crore, up 5.4% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Baid Finserv are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.84 crore in June 2022 up 5.4% from Rs. 12.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2022 up 52.64% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.43 crore in June 2022 down 4.25% from Rs. 7.76 crore in June 2021.

Baid Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2021.

Baid Finserv shares closed at 25.30 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 97.35% returns over the last 6 months and 526.24% over the last 12 months.

Baid Finserv
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.84 15.25 12.18
Other Operating Income 0.00 0.02 --
Total Income From Operations 12.84 15.27 12.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.50 1.07 1.20
Depreciation 0.09 0.08 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 1.56 2.32 0.87
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.27 2.36 2.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.42 9.44 7.66
Other Income 0.93 0.05 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.34 9.49 7.69
Interest 4.27 4.36 5.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.07 5.13 2.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.07 5.13 2.12
Tax 0.65 1.60 0.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.43 3.53 1.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.43 3.53 1.59
Equity Share Capital 24.01 12.01 12.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.36 2.94 1.32
Diluted EPS 0.36 2.94 1.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.36 2.94 1.32
Diluted EPS 0.36 2.94 1.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Baid Finserv #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.