Baid Finserv Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.84 crore, up 5.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.84 crore in June 2022 up 5.4% from Rs. 12.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2022 up 52.64% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.43 crore in June 2022 down 4.25% from Rs. 7.76 crore in June 2021.

Baid Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2021.

Baid Finserv shares closed at 25.30 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 97.35% returns over the last 6 months and 526.24% over the last 12 months.