Baid Finserv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore, up 32.24% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Baid Finserv are:Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore in December 2022 up 32.24% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2022 up 84.97% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.65 crore in December 2022 up 26.46% from Rs. 6.84 crore in December 2021.
Baid Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.26 in December 2021. Baid Finserv shares closed at 35.05 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.08% returns over the last 6 months and 170.24% over the last 12 months.
Baid Finserv
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations13.4513.3810.18
Other Operating Income0.010.00--
Total Income From Operations13.4613.3810.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.000.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.531.371.04
Depreciation0.090.090.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.291.290.28
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.002.492.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.558.146.75
Other Income0.01--0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.568.146.76
Interest4.554.834.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.023.312.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.023.312.03
Tax1.210.830.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.802.481.52
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.802.481.52
Equity Share Capital24.0124.0112.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.270.271.26
Diluted EPS0.270.271.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.270.271.26
Diluted EPS0.270.271.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

