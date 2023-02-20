Baid Finserv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore, up 32.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Baid Finserv are:Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore in December 2022 up 32.24% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2022 up 84.97% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.65 crore in December 2022 up 26.46% from Rs. 6.84 crore in December 2021.
Baid Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.26 in December 2021.
|Baid Finserv shares closed at 35.05 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.08% returns over the last 6 months and 170.24% over the last 12 months.
|Baid Finserv
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.45
|13.38
|10.18
|Other Operating Income
|0.01
|0.00
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.46
|13.38
|10.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.53
|1.37
|1.04
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.29
|1.29
|0.28
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.00
|2.49
|2.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.55
|8.14
|6.75
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.56
|8.14
|6.76
|Interest
|4.55
|4.83
|4.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.02
|3.31
|2.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.02
|3.31
|2.03
|Tax
|1.21
|0.83
|0.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.80
|2.48
|1.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.80
|2.48
|1.52
|Equity Share Capital
|24.01
|24.01
|12.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.27
|0.27
|1.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.27
|0.27
|1.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.27
|0.27
|1.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.27
|0.27
|1.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited