BAG Films Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore, up 2.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore in September 2022 up 2.06% from Rs. 7.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 128.32% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2022 up 63.3% from Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2021.

BAG Films EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

BAG Films shares closed at 5.20 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.46% returns over the last 6 months and 79.31% over the last 12 months.