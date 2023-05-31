BAG Films Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.15 crore, down 13.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BAG Films and Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.15 crore in March 2023 down 13.03% from Rs. 11.68 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 124.75% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2023 down 38.57% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022.
BAG Films shares closed at 4.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.49% returns over the last 6 months and -40.44% over the last 12 months.
|BAG Films and Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.15
|8.51
|11.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.15
|8.51
|11.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.59
|-1.01
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.66
|0.75
|0.78
|Depreciation
|0.56
|0.57
|0.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.95
|7.23
|8.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.58
|0.98
|1.46
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.81
|0.98
|1.50
|Interest
|0.89
|0.92
|0.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.06
|0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|0.06
|0.64
|Tax
|0.08
|0.10
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|-0.04
|0.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|-0.04
|0.62
|Equity Share Capital
|39.57
|39.57
|39.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|--
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|--
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited