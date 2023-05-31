English
    BAG Films Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.15 crore, down 13.03% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BAG Films and Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.15 crore in March 2023 down 13.03% from Rs. 11.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 124.75% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2023 down 38.57% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022.

    BAG Films shares closed at 4.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.49% returns over the last 6 months and -40.44% over the last 12 months.

    BAG Films and Media
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.158.5111.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.158.5111.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.59-1.01--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.660.750.78
    Depreciation0.560.570.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.957.238.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.580.981.46
    Other Income0.240.000.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.810.981.50
    Interest0.890.920.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.080.060.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.080.060.64
    Tax0.080.100.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.15-0.040.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.15-0.040.62
    Equity Share Capital39.5739.5739.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.000.02
    Diluted EPS-0.01--0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.000.02
    Diluted EPS-0.01--0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BAG Films #BAG Films and Media #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 09:00 am