BAG Films Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.15 crore, down 13.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.15 crore in March 2023 down 13.03% from Rs. 11.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 124.75% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2023 down 38.57% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022.

BAG Films shares closed at 4.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.49% returns over the last 6 months and -40.44% over the last 12 months.