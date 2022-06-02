BAG Films Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.68 crore, up 10.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.68 crore in March 2022 up 10.06% from Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 144.44% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022 up 132.29% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.

BAG Films EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

BAG Films shares closed at 6.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 100.00% returns over the last 6 months and 90.77% over the last 12 months.