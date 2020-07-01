BAG Films Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore, up 26.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore in March 2020 up 26.83% from Rs. 6.97 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2020 up 351.59% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2020 up 292.36% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2019.

BAG Films EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2019.

BAG Films shares closed at 2.85 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 54.05% returns over the last 6 months and -19.72% over the last 12 months.