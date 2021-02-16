BAG Films Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.89 crore, down 25.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.89 crore in December 2020 down 25.16% from Rs. 9.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020 up 75.43% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2020 up 114.29% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2019.

BAG Films shares closed at 2.60 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.45% returns over the last 6 months and 52.94% over the last 12 months.