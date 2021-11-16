BAG Films Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.90 crore, up 25.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.90 crore in September 2021 up 25.73% from Rs. 19.01 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021 up 86.79% from Rs. 2.93 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.49 crore in September 2021 up 1260.61% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2020.

BAG Films EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2020.

BAG Films shares closed at 2.90 on November 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.41% returns over the last 6 months and 26.09% over the last 12 months.