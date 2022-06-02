 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BAG Films Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.81 crore, down 4.53% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BAG Films and Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.81 crore in March 2022 down 4.53% from Rs. 40.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 72.9% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022 down 50.67% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2021.

BAG Films shares closed at 6.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 100.00% returns over the last 6 months and 90.77% over the last 12 months.

BAG Films and Media
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.81 36.94 40.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38.81 36.94 40.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.28 -1.21 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.41 3.72 4.02
Depreciation 1.59 1.53 1.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.08 23.03 33.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.55 9.87 1.29
Other Income 1.16 0.13 1.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.61 10.01 2.52
Interest 2.25 2.63 3.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.64 7.38 -1.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.64 7.38 -1.22
Tax -0.01 0.07 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.63 7.31 -1.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.63 7.31 -1.20
Minority Interest 1.00 -2.71 -1.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.62 4.60 -2.30
Equity Share Capital 39.57 39.57 39.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 0.37 -0.07
Diluted EPS -0.10 0.31 -0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 0.37 -0.07
Diluted EPS -0.10 0.31 -0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

