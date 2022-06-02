BAG Films Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.81 crore, down 4.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BAG Films and Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 38.81 crore in March 2022 down 4.53% from Rs. 40.65 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 72.9% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022 down 50.67% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2021.
BAG Films shares closed at 6.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 100.00% returns over the last 6 months and 90.77% over the last 12 months.
|
|BAG Films and Media
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.81
|36.94
|40.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.81
|36.94
|40.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.28
|-1.21
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.41
|3.72
|4.02
|Depreciation
|1.59
|1.53
|1.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.08
|23.03
|33.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|9.87
|1.29
|Other Income
|1.16
|0.13
|1.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.61
|10.01
|2.52
|Interest
|2.25
|2.63
|3.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.64
|7.38
|-1.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.64
|7.38
|-1.22
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.07
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.63
|7.31
|-1.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.63
|7.31
|-1.20
|Minority Interest
|1.00
|-2.71
|-1.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.62
|4.60
|-2.30
|Equity Share Capital
|39.57
|39.57
|39.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.37
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.31
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.37
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.31
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited