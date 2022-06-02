BAG Films Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.81 crore, down 4.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.81 crore in March 2022 down 4.53% from Rs. 40.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 72.9% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022 down 50.67% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2021.

BAG Films shares closed at 6.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 100.00% returns over the last 6 months and 90.77% over the last 12 months.