BAG Films Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore, down 10.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore in March 2020 down 10.22% from Rs. 32.47 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2020 up 64.08% from Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2020 up 283.93% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2019.

BAG Films shares closed at 2.85 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 54.05% returns over the last 6 months and -19.72% over the last 12 months.