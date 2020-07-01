BAG Films Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore, down 10.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BAG Films and Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore in March 2020 down 10.22% from Rs. 32.47 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2020 up 64.08% from Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2020 up 283.93% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2019.
BAG Films shares closed at 2.85 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 54.05% returns over the last 6 months and -19.72% over the last 12 months.
|BAG Films and Media
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.15
|25.80
|32.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.15
|25.80
|32.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|--
|1.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.08
|5.55
|6.54
|Depreciation
|2.63
|2.92
|3.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.46
|20.65
|27.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.95
|-3.33
|-6.31
|Other Income
|0.54
|0.62
|0.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.49
|-2.71
|-5.50
|Interest
|2.87
|3.31
|3.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.39
|-6.02
|-8.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.39
|-6.02
|-8.94
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.29
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.38
|-5.73
|-9.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.38
|-5.73
|-9.03
|Minority Interest
|-0.77
|1.19
|3.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.16
|-4.54
|-6.00
|Equity Share Capital
|39.57
|39.57
|39.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.29
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.29
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.29
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.29
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:15 am