BAG Films Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32.47 crore, down 9.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.47 crore in March 2019 down 9.96% from Rs. 36.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2019 down 884.19% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2019 down 133.43% from Rs. 6.70 crore in March 2018.

BAG Films shares closed at 4.50 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.16% returns over the last 6 months and -7.22% over the last 12 months.