BAG Films Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32.47 crore, down 9.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BAG Films and Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.47 crore in March 2019 down 9.96% from Rs. 36.06 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2019 down 884.19% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2019 down 133.43% from Rs. 6.70 crore in March 2018.
BAG Films shares closed at 4.50 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.16% returns over the last 6 months and -7.22% over the last 12 months.
|
|BAG Films and Media
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.47
|46.87
|36.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.47
|46.87
|36.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.86
|0.62
|-1.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.54
|6.00
|7.91
|Depreciation
|3.26
|3.17
|4.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.13
|24.49
|23.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.31
|12.58
|1.88
|Other Income
|0.82
|0.74
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.50
|13.32
|2.24
|Interest
|3.44
|3.97
|3.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.94
|9.35
|-1.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.94
|9.35
|-1.21
|Tax
|0.10
|0.02
|-0.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.03
|9.33
|-0.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.03
|9.33
|-0.66
|Minority Interest
|3.03
|-3.64
|0.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.00
|5.70
|-0.61
|Equity Share Capital
|39.57
|37.61
|37.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|0.50
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|0.49
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|0.50
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|0.49
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited