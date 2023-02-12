BAG Films Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.31 crore, down 20.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.31 crore in December 2022 down 20.67% from Rs. 36.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2022 down 33.08% from Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.90 crore in December 2022 down 14.21% from Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2021.