 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

BAG Films Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.31 crore, down 20.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BAG Films and Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.31 crore in December 2022 down 20.67% from Rs. 36.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2022 down 33.08% from Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.90 crore in December 2022 down 14.21% from Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2021.

BAG Films and Media
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.31 24.05 36.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.31 24.05 36.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.77 -0.99 -1.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.18 4.68 3.72
Depreciation 1.32 1.33 1.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.05 19.92 23.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.53 -0.89 9.87
Other Income 0.05 0.07 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.58 -0.82 10.01
Interest 2.42 2.24 2.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.16 -3.06 7.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.16 -3.06 7.38
Tax -0.05 0.19 0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.21 -3.25 7.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.21 -3.25 7.31
Minority Interest -3.13 1.17 -2.71
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.08 -2.08 4.60
Equity Share Capital 39.57 39.57 39.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 -0.16 0.37
Diluted EPS 0.27 -0.16 0.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 -0.16 0.37
Diluted EPS 0.27 -0.16 0.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited