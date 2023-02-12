English
    BAG Films Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.31 crore, down 20.67% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BAG Films and Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.31 crore in December 2022 down 20.67% from Rs. 36.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2022 down 33.08% from Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.90 crore in December 2022 down 14.21% from Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2021.

    BAG Films and Media
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.3124.0536.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.3124.0536.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.77-0.99-1.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.184.683.72
    Depreciation1.321.331.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.0519.9223.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.53-0.899.87
    Other Income0.050.070.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.58-0.8210.01
    Interest2.422.242.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.16-3.067.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.16-3.067.38
    Tax-0.050.190.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.21-3.257.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.21-3.257.31
    Minority Interest-3.131.17-2.71
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.08-2.084.60
    Equity Share Capital39.5739.5739.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.31-0.160.37
    Diluted EPS0.27-0.160.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.31-0.160.37
    Diluted EPS0.27-0.160.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
