BAG Films Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 36.94 crore, up 43.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.94 crore in December 2021 up 43.15% from Rs. 25.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2021 up 12009.47% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2021 up 71.73% from Rs. 6.72 crore in December 2020.

BAG Films EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

BAG Films shares closed at 5.65 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 64.72% returns over the last 6 months and 98.25% over the last 12 months.