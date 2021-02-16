BAG Films Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.81 crore, up 0.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.81 crore in December 2020 up 0.04% from Rs. 25.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 100.84% from Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.72 crore in December 2020 up 3100% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2019.

BAG Films EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2019.

BAG Films shares closed at 2.60 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.45% returns over the last 6 months and 52.94% over the last 12 months.