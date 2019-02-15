BAG Films Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 46.87 crore, up 38.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.87 crore in December 2018 up 38.08% from Rs. 33.94 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.70 crore in December 2018 up 415.01% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.49 crore in December 2018 up 90.2% from Rs. 8.67 crore in December 2017.

BAG Films EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2017.

BAG Films shares closed at 4.45 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.29% returns over the last 6 months and -27.05% over the last 12 months.