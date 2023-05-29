Bafna Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.24 crore, up 181.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.24 crore in March 2023 up 181.96% from Rs. 14.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2023 up 629.29% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.88 crore in March 2023 up 964.86% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

Bafna Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2022.

Bafna Pharma shares closed at 93.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.05% returns over the last 6 months and -22.37% over the last 12 months.