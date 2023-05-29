English
    Bafna Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.24 crore, up 181.96% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bafna Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.24 crore in March 2023 up 181.96% from Rs. 14.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2023 up 629.29% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.88 crore in March 2023 up 964.86% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

    Bafna Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2022.

    Bafna Pharma shares closed at 93.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.05% returns over the last 6 months and -22.37% over the last 12 months.

    Bafna Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.2434.2214.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.2434.2214.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.7223.1010.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.943.47--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.36-2.05-1.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.573.923.71
    Depreciation1.531.401.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.032.242.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.102.15-1.92
    Other Income0.261.411.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.353.57-0.66
    Interest0.700.570.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.652.99-0.82
    Exceptional Items-----0.19
    P/L Before Tax5.652.99-1.01
    Tax0.28----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.372.99-1.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.372.99-1.01
    Equity Share Capital23.6623.6623.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.341.26-0.38
    Diluted EPS2.341.26-0.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.341.26-0.38
    Diluted EPS2.341.26-0.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

