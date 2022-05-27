Bafna Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.98 crore, down 31.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bafna Pharmaceuticals are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.98 crore in March 2022 down 31.4% from Rs. 21.84 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022 down 138.5% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 down 83.59% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2021.
Bafna Pharma shares closed at 119.80 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and -12.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bafna Pharmaceuticals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.98
|20.46
|21.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.98
|20.46
|21.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.72
|10.30
|10.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.08
|2.08
|2.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.71
|3.63
|3.92
|Depreciation
|1.40
|1.21
|1.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.15
|1.61
|1.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.92
|1.63
|2.70
|Other Income
|1.27
|0.49
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|2.11
|3.01
|Interest
|0.17
|0.41
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.82
|1.70
|2.64
|Exceptional Items
|-0.19
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.01
|1.70
|2.64
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.01
|1.70
|2.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.01
|1.70
|2.64
|Equity Share Capital
|23.66
|23.66
|23.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.72
|1.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.72
|1.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.72
|1.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.72
|1.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited