 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bafna Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.98 crore, down 31.4% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bafna Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.98 crore in March 2022 down 31.4% from Rs. 21.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022 down 138.5% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 down 83.59% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2021.

Bafna Pharma shares closed at 119.80 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and -12.17% over the last 12 months.

Bafna Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.98 20.46 21.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.98 20.46 21.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.72 10.30 10.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.08 2.08 2.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.71 3.63 3.92
Depreciation 1.40 1.21 1.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.15 1.61 1.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.92 1.63 2.70
Other Income 1.27 0.49 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.66 2.11 3.01
Interest 0.17 0.41 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.82 1.70 2.64
Exceptional Items -0.19 -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.01 1.70 2.64
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.01 1.70 2.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.01 1.70 2.64
Equity Share Capital 23.66 23.66 23.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 0.72 1.11
Diluted EPS -0.38 0.72 1.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 0.72 1.11
Diluted EPS -0.38 0.72 1.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bafna Pharma #Bafna Pharmaceuticals #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 01:34 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.