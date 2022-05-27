Bafna Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.98 crore, down 31.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.98 crore in March 2022 down 31.4% from Rs. 21.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022 down 138.5% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 down 83.59% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2021.

Bafna Pharma shares closed at 119.80 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and -12.17% over the last 12 months.