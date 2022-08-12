Bafna Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.93 crore, down 20.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.93 crore in June 2022 down 20.38% from Rs. 21.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022 down 34.73% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2022 down 18.9% from Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2021.

Bafna Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2021.

Bafna Pharma shares closed at 108.50 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.92% returns over the last 6 months and -24.91% over the last 12 months.