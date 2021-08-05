Bafna Pharma Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.26 crore, up 27.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.26 crore in June 2021 up 27.28% from Rs. 16.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2021 up 15.2% from Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2021 up 31.29% from Rs. 2.78 crore in June 2020.

Bafna Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.66 in June 2020.

Bafna Pharma shares closed at 155.25 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.07% returns over the last 6 months