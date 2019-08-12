Bafna Pharma Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.85 crore, down 42.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.85 crore in June 2019 down 42.69% from Rs. 11.95 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2019 up 39.44% from Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2019 down 48.84% from Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2018.

Bafna Pharma shares closed at 4.35 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -53.23% returns over the last 6 months and -80.23% over the last 12 months.