Bafna Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.22 crore, up 67.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.22 crore in December 2022 up 67.25% from Rs. 20.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2022 up 75.88% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2022 up 49.7% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.