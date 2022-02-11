Bafna Pharma Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.46 crore, up 17.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.46 crore in December 2021 up 17.08% from Rs. 17.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2021 up 89.12% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021 up 47.56% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2020.

Bafna Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2020.

Bafna Pharma shares closed at 177.65 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.94% returns over the last 6 months and 57.07% over the last 12 months.