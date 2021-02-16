Bafna Pharma Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore, up 59.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore in December 2020 up 59.95% from Rs. 10.93 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2020 up 104.03% from Rs. 22.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2020 up 800% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

Bafna Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2020 from Rs. 94.39 in December 2019.

Bafna Pharma shares closed at 122.30 on February 15, 2021 (NSE)