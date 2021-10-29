Baba Arts Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore, down 79.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore in September 2021 down 79.18% from Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021 down 92.29% from Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021 down 87.45% from Rs. 2.71 crore in September 2020.

Baba Arts EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2020.

Baba Arts shares closed at 15.45 on October 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 36.00% returns over the last 6 months and 64.01% over the last 12 months.