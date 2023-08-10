Baba Arts Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 12.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in June 2023 down 12.6% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 up 90.23% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2023 up 85.19% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.

Baba Arts EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Baba Arts shares closed at 14.89 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.86% returns over the last 6 months and -33.23% over the last 12 months.