Baba Arts Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore, down 51.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore in June 2021 down 51.05% from Rs. 6.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2021 up 455.87% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2021 up 506.9% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020.

Baba Arts EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2020.

Baba Arts shares closed at 18.00 on July 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 74.59% returns over the last 6 months and 213.04% over the last 12 months.