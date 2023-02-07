Baba Arts Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, down 93.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Baba Arts are:Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 93.06% from Rs. 8.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 66.86% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 70.99% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2021.
Baba Arts EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.
|Baba Arts shares closed at 15.65 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.38% returns over the last 6 months and -28.21% over the last 12 months.
|Baba Arts
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.62
|0.39
|8.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.62
|0.39
|8.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.52
|0.89
|0.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|-0.23
|5.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.52
|-0.74
|1.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.12
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.35
|0.34
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.01
|1.08
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.21
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.37
|0.22
|1.29
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.37
|0.22
|1.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.37
|0.22
|1.29
|Tax
|0.10
|0.06
|0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.27
|0.16
|0.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.27
|0.16
|0.80
|Equity Share Capital
|5.25
|5.25
|5.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|0.03
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|0.03
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|0.03
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|0.03
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited