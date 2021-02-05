Baba Arts Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 56.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 56.2% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020 down 317.54% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020 down 328.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

Baba Arts shares closed at 9.70 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 68.70% returns over the last 6 months and 116.52% over the last 12 months.