    B&A Packaging Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.94 crore, up 3.11% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B&A Packaging India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.94 crore in September 2022 up 3.11% from Rs. 35.83 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in September 2022 down 34.09% from Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.10 crore in September 2022 down 23.08% from Rs. 6.63 crore in September 2021.

    B&A Packaging EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.29 in September 2021.

    B&A Packaging shares closed at 240.95 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.35% returns over the last 6 months and 12.73% over the last 12 months.

    B&A Packaging India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.9437.4935.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.9437.4935.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.6325.4122.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.850.67-0.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.162.652.95
    Depreciation0.410.340.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.433.674.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.164.745.96
    Other Income0.530.390.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.695.136.25
    Interest0.330.450.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.364.685.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.364.685.80
    Tax1.651.361.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.713.324.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.713.324.11
    Equity Share Capital4.984.984.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.466.698.29
    Diluted EPS5.466.698.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.466.698.29
    Diluted EPS5.466.698.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

