B&A Packaging Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.94 crore, up 3.11% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B&A Packaging India are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.94 crore in September 2022 up 3.11% from Rs. 35.83 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in September 2022 down 34.09% from Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.10 crore in September 2022 down 23.08% from Rs. 6.63 crore in September 2021.
B&A Packaging EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.29 in September 2021.
B&A Packaging shares closed at 240.95 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.35% returns over the last 6 months and 12.73% over the last 12 months.
|B&A Packaging India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.94
|37.49
|35.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.94
|37.49
|35.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.63
|25.41
|22.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.85
|0.67
|-0.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.16
|2.65
|2.95
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.34
|0.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.43
|3.67
|4.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.16
|4.74
|5.96
|Other Income
|0.53
|0.39
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.69
|5.13
|6.25
|Interest
|0.33
|0.45
|0.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.36
|4.68
|5.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.36
|4.68
|5.80
|Tax
|1.65
|1.36
|1.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.71
|3.32
|4.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.71
|3.32
|4.11
|Equity Share Capital
|4.98
|4.98
|4.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.46
|6.69
|8.29
|Diluted EPS
|5.46
|6.69
|8.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.46
|6.69
|8.29
|Diluted EPS
|5.46
|6.69
|8.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited