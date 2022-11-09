B&A Packaging Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.94 crore, up 3.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.94 crore in September 2022 up 3.11% from Rs. 35.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in September 2022 down 34.09% from Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.10 crore in September 2022 down 23.08% from Rs. 6.63 crore in September 2021.

B&A Packaging EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.29 in September 2021.

B&A Packaging shares closed at 240.95 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.35% returns over the last 6 months and 12.73% over the last 12 months.