B&A Packaging Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.72 crore, down 14.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.72 crore in March 2023 down 14.17% from Rs. 31.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 77.98% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2023 down 20.11% from Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2022.

B&A Packaging EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.86 in March 2022.

B&A Packaging shares closed at 184.30 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.78% returns over the last 6 months and -1.42% over the last 12 months.