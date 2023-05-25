English
    B&A Packaging Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.72 crore, down 14.17% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B&A Packaging India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.72 crore in March 2023 down 14.17% from Rs. 31.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 77.98% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2023 down 20.11% from Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2022.

    B&A Packaging EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.86 in March 2022.

    B&A Packaging shares closed at 184.30 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.78% returns over the last 6 months and -1.42% over the last 12 months.

    B&A Packaging India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.7230.3731.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.7230.3731.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.7618.7022.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.941.34-0.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.923.302.71
    Depreciation0.900.400.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.323.453.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.753.192.77
    Other Income0.260.010.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.003.203.26
    Interest0.240.400.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.772.803.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.772.803.05
    Tax1.350.811.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.421.981.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.421.981.91
    Equity Share Capital4.984.984.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.854.003.86
    Diluted EPS0.854.003.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.854.003.86
    Diluted EPS0.854.003.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:11 am