B&A Packaging Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.72 crore, down 14.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B&A Packaging India are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.72 crore in March 2023 down 14.17% from Rs. 31.13 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 77.98% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2023 down 20.11% from Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2022.
B&A Packaging EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.86 in March 2022.
B&A Packaging shares closed at 184.30 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.78% returns over the last 6 months and -1.42% over the last 12 months.
|B&A Packaging India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.72
|30.37
|31.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.72
|30.37
|31.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.76
|18.70
|22.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.94
|1.34
|-0.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.92
|3.30
|2.71
|Depreciation
|0.90
|0.40
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.32
|3.45
|3.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.75
|3.19
|2.77
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.01
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.00
|3.20
|3.26
|Interest
|0.24
|0.40
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.77
|2.80
|3.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.77
|2.80
|3.05
|Tax
|1.35
|0.81
|1.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.42
|1.98
|1.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.42
|1.98
|1.91
|Equity Share Capital
|4.98
|4.98
|4.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.85
|4.00
|3.86
|Diluted EPS
|0.85
|4.00
|3.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.85
|4.00
|3.86
|Diluted EPS
|0.85
|4.00
|3.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited