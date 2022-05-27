B&A Packaging Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.13 crore, up 45.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.13 crore in March 2022 up 45.4% from Rs. 21.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2022 up 166.62% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2022 up 28.27% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2021.

B&A Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 3.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.45 in March 2021.

B&A Packaging shares closed at 175.10 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.92% returns over the last 6 months