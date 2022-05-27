B&A Packaging Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.13 crore, up 45.4% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B&A Packaging India are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.13 crore in March 2022 up 45.4% from Rs. 21.41 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2022 up 166.62% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2022 up 28.27% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2021.
B&A Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 3.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.45 in March 2021.
B&A Packaging shares closed at 175.10 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.92% returns over the last 6 months
|B&A Packaging India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.13
|31.47
|21.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.13
|31.47
|21.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.65
|21.53
|15.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.71
|0.24
|-1.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.71
|3.75
|2.73
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.36
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.34
|4.09
|3.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.77
|1.50
|0.86
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.14
|1.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.26
|1.64
|2.51
|Interest
|0.22
|0.30
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.05
|1.34
|2.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.05
|1.34
|2.27
|Tax
|1.13
|0.94
|1.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.91
|0.40
|0.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.91
|0.40
|0.72
|Equity Share Capital
|4.98
|4.98
|4.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.86
|0.81
|1.45
|Diluted EPS
|3.86
|0.81
|1.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.86
|0.81
|1.45
|Diluted EPS
|3.86
|0.81
|1.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
