B&A Packaging Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.35 crore, down 2.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B&A Packaging India are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.35 crore in March 2020 down 2.26% from Rs. 15.71 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2020 up 31.54% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2020 down 38.83% from Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2019.
B&A Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 2.15 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2019.
B&A Packaging shares closed at 4.82 on November 15, 2019 (BSE)
|B&A Packaging India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.35
|17.74
|15.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.35
|17.74
|15.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.69
|10.97
|12.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.67
|-0.32
|-1.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.98
|2.22
|2.13
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.33
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.40
|1.77
|1.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.64
|2.77
|1.45
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.19
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.96
|2.95
|1.69
|Interest
|0.18
|0.28
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.78
|2.67
|1.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.78
|2.67
|1.20
|Tax
|-0.29
|0.74
|0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.07
|1.93
|0.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.07
|1.93
|0.81
|Equity Share Capital
|4.98
|4.98
|4.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.15
|3.89
|1.63
|Diluted EPS
|2.15
|3.89
|1.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.15
|3.89
|1.63
|Diluted EPS
|2.15
|3.89
|1.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:35 am