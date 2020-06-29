B&A Packaging Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.35 crore, down 2.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.35 crore in March 2020 down 2.26% from Rs. 15.71 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2020 up 31.54% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2020 down 38.83% from Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2019.

B&A Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 2.15 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2019.

B&A Packaging shares closed at 4.82 on November 15, 2019 (BSE)