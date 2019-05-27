B&A Packaging Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.71 crore, up 3.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.71 crore in March 2019 up 3.28% from Rs. 15.21 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2019 up 1217.72% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2019 up 136.78% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2018.

B&A Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2018.

B&A Packaging shares closed at 2.62 on January 25, 2019 (BSE)