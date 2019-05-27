B&A Packaging Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.71 crore, up 3.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B&A Packaging India are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.71 crore in March 2019 up 3.28% from Rs. 15.21 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2019 up 1217.72% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2019 up 136.78% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2018.
B&A Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2018.
B&A Packaging shares closed at 2.62 on January 25, 2019 (BSE)
|
|B&A Packaging India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.71
|17.93
|15.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.71
|17.93
|15.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.13
|11.38
|9.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.63
|-0.24
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.13
|2.38
|1.74
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.37
|-0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.25
|2.71
|2.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.45
|1.34
|0.83
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.32
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.69
|1.66
|0.89
|Interest
|0.49
|0.50
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.20
|1.16
|0.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.20
|1.16
|0.50
|Tax
|0.39
|0.27
|0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.81
|0.89
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.81
|0.89
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|4.98
|4.98
|4.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.63
|1.79
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|1.63
|1.79
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.63
|1.79
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|1.63
|1.79
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited