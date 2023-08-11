English
    B&A Packaging Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.13 crore, down 16.97% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B&A Packaging India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.13 crore in June 2023 down 16.97% from Rs. 37.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2023 down 55.07% from Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2023 down 45.16% from Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2022.

    B&A Packaging EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.69 in June 2022.

    B&A Packaging shares closed at 199.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.40% returns over the last 6 months and -12.77% over the last 12 months.

    B&A Packaging India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.1326.7237.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.1326.7237.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.8019.7625.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.19-1.940.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.982.922.65
    Depreciation0.460.900.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.533.323.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.181.754.74
    Other Income0.370.260.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.542.005.13
    Interest0.440.240.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.101.774.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.101.774.68
    Tax0.611.351.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.490.423.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.490.423.32
    Equity Share Capital4.984.984.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.000.856.69
    Diluted EPS3.000.856.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.000.856.69
    Diluted EPS3.000.856.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

