B&A Packaging Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.13 crore, down 16.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.13 crore in June 2023 down 16.97% from Rs. 37.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2023 down 55.07% from Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2023 down 45.16% from Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2022.

B&A Packaging EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.69 in June 2022.

B&A Packaging shares closed at 199.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.40% returns over the last 6 months and -12.77% over the last 12 months.