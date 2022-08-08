B&A Packaging Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.49 crore, up 28.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B&A Packaging India are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.49 crore in June 2022 up 28.19% from Rs. 29.25 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022 up 23.13% from Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2022 up 22.1% from Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2021.
B&A Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 6.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.43 in June 2021.
B&A Packaging shares closed at 199.00 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.55% returns over the last 6 months and -5.13% over the last 12 months.
|
|B&A Packaging India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.49
|31.13
|29.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.49
|31.13
|29.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.41
|22.65
|20.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.67
|-0.71
|-0.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.65
|2.71
|2.63
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.37
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.67
|3.34
|2.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.74
|2.77
|4.11
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.49
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.13
|3.26
|4.15
|Interest
|0.45
|0.22
|0.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.68
|3.05
|3.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.68
|3.05
|3.80
|Tax
|1.36
|1.13
|1.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.32
|1.91
|2.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.32
|1.91
|2.69
|Equity Share Capital
|4.98
|4.98
|4.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.69
|3.86
|5.43
|Diluted EPS
|6.69
|3.86
|5.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.69
|3.86
|5.43
|Diluted EPS
|6.69
|3.86
|5.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
