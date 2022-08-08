B&A Packaging Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.49 crore, up 28.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.49 crore in June 2022 up 28.19% from Rs. 29.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022 up 23.13% from Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2022 up 22.1% from Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2021.

B&A Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 6.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.43 in June 2021.

B&A Packaging shares closed at 199.00 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.55% returns over the last 6 months and -5.13% over the last 12 months.