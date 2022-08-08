English
    B&A Packaging Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.49 crore, up 28.19% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B&A Packaging India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.49 crore in June 2022 up 28.19% from Rs. 29.25 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022 up 23.13% from Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2022 up 22.1% from Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2021.

    B&A Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 6.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.43 in June 2021.

    B&A Packaging shares closed at 199.00 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.55% returns over the last 6 months and -5.13% over the last 12 months.

    B&A Packaging India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.4931.1329.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.4931.1329.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.4122.6520.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.67-0.71-0.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.652.712.63
    Depreciation0.340.370.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.673.342.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.742.774.11
    Other Income0.390.490.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.133.264.15
    Interest0.450.220.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.683.053.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.683.053.80
    Tax1.361.131.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.321.912.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.321.912.69
    Equity Share Capital4.984.984.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.693.865.43
    Diluted EPS6.693.865.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.693.865.43
    Diluted EPS6.693.865.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #B&A Packaging #B&A Packaging India #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:11 pm
