B&A Packaging Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.78 crore, up 3.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B&A Packaging India are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.78 crore in June 2020 up 3.19% from Rs. 20.14 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2020 up 29.5% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2020 up 23.77% from Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2019.
B&A Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 5.42 in June 2020 from Rs. 4.19 in June 2019.
B&A Packaging shares closed at 12.90 on August 10, 2020 (BSE)
|B&A Packaging India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.78
|15.35
|20.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.78
|15.35
|20.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.95
|10.69
|12.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.39
|-0.67
|0.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.86
|1.98
|2.10
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.30
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.83
|2.40
|1.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.21
|0.64
|3.28
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.32
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.21
|0.96
|3.32
|Interest
|0.47
|0.18
|0.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.74
|0.78
|2.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.74
|0.78
|2.88
|Tax
|1.05
|-0.29
|0.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.69
|1.07
|2.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.69
|1.07
|2.08
|Equity Share Capital
|4.98
|4.98
|4.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.42
|2.15
|4.19
|Diluted EPS
|5.42
|2.15
|4.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.42
|2.15
|4.19
|Diluted EPS
|5.42
|2.15
|4.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 09:44 am