B&A Packaging Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.78 crore, up 3.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.78 crore in June 2020 up 3.19% from Rs. 20.14 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2020 up 29.5% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2020 up 23.77% from Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2019.

B&A Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 5.42 in June 2020 from Rs. 4.19 in June 2019.

B&A Packaging shares closed at 12.90 on August 10, 2020 (BSE)