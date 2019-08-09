B&A Packaging Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.14 crore, up 10% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.14 crore in June 2019 up 10% from Rs. 18.31 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2019 up 7.11% from Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2019 up 4.27% from Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2018.

B&A Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 4.19 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.91 in June 2018.

B&A Packaging shares closed at 2.62 on January 25, 2019 (BSE)