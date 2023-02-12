 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
B&A Packaging Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore, down 3.5% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B&A Packaging India are:Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore in December 2022 down 3.5% from Rs. 31.47 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 up 394.49% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2022 up 80% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021.
B&A Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 4.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in December 2021. B&A Packaging shares closed at 196.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.03% returns over the last 6 months and -28.39% over the last 12 months.
B&A Packaging India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations30.3736.9431.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations30.3736.9431.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials18.7025.6321.53
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.34-0.850.24
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.303.163.75
Depreciation0.400.410.36
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.454.434.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.194.161.50
Other Income0.010.530.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.204.691.64
Interest0.400.330.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.804.361.34
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.804.361.34
Tax0.811.650.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.982.710.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.982.710.40
Equity Share Capital4.984.984.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.005.460.81
Diluted EPS4.005.460.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.005.460.81
Diluted EPS4.005.460.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 12, 2023 09:22 am