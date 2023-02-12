B&A Packaging Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore, down 3.5% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B&A Packaging India are:Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore in December 2022 down 3.5% from Rs. 31.47 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 up 394.49% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2022 up 80% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021.
B&A Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 4.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in December 2021.
|B&A Packaging shares closed at 196.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.03% returns over the last 6 months and -28.39% over the last 12 months.
|B&A Packaging India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.37
|36.94
|31.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.37
|36.94
|31.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.70
|25.63
|21.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.34
|-0.85
|0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.30
|3.16
|3.75
|Depreciation
|0.40
|0.41
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.45
|4.43
|4.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.19
|4.16
|1.50
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.53
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.20
|4.69
|1.64
|Interest
|0.40
|0.33
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.80
|4.36
|1.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.80
|4.36
|1.34
|Tax
|0.81
|1.65
|0.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.98
|2.71
|0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.98
|2.71
|0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|4.98
|4.98
|4.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.00
|5.46
|0.81
|Diluted EPS
|4.00
|5.46
|0.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.00
|5.46
|0.81
|Diluted EPS
|4.00
|5.46
|0.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
