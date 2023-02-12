English
    B&A Packaging Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore, down 3.5% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B&A Packaging India are:Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore in December 2022 down 3.5% from Rs. 31.47 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 up 394.49% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2022 up 80% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021.
    B&A Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 4.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in December 2021.B&A Packaging shares closed at 196.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.03% returns over the last 6 months and -28.39% over the last 12 months.
    B&A Packaging India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.3736.9431.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.3736.9431.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.7025.6321.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.34-0.850.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.303.163.75
    Depreciation0.400.410.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.454.434.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.194.161.50
    Other Income0.010.530.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.204.691.64
    Interest0.400.330.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.804.361.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.804.361.34
    Tax0.811.650.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.982.710.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.982.710.40
    Equity Share Capital4.984.984.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.005.460.81
    Diluted EPS4.005.460.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.005.460.81
    Diluted EPS4.005.460.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited