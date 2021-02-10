B&A Packaging Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.04 crore, up 46.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.04 crore in December 2020 up 46.77% from Rs. 17.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2020 up 44.01% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.69 crore in December 2020 up 42.99% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2019.

B&A Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 5.59 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.89 in December 2019.

B&A Packaging shares closed at 35.15 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)