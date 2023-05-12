B2B Software Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.94 crore, up 12.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.94 crore in March 2023 up 12.58% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2023 up 76.21% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2023 up 25.32% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.

B2B Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2022.

B2B Software shares closed at 28.02 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.89% returns over the last 6 months and -20.62% over the last 12 months.