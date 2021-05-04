B2B Software Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore in March 2021 up 13.34% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021 up 674% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021 up 15% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020.

B2B Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2020.

B2B Software shares closed at 22.35 on May 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 157.79% returns over the last 6 months and 125.76% over the last 12 months.