B2B Software Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2021 / 02:52 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B2B Software Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore in March 2021 up 13.34% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021 up 674% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021 up 15% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020.

B2B Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2020.

B2B Software shares closed at 22.35 on May 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 157.79% returns over the last 6 months and 125.76% over the last 12 months.

B2B Software Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations3.262.822.87
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3.262.822.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods1.060.620.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.01-0.020.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.691.591.97
Depreciation0.030.030.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.140.30--
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.340.310.04
Other Income0.090.500.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.430.810.37
Interest----0.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.430.810.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.430.810.00
Tax0.020.170.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.420.64-0.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.420.64-0.07
Equity Share Capital11.5911.5911.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.360.55-0.06
Diluted EPS0.360.55-0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.360.55-0.06
Diluted EPS0.360.55-0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #B2B Software #B2B Software Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 4, 2021 02:51 pm

